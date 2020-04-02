Armenian parliamentary speaker on Azerbaijan's recent attack

The first lesson of the Four-Day Artsakh War that we learned was that the enemy isn’t sleeping and that we Armenians need to be ready at any moment because there can be war on the borders of both Artsakh and Armenia. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon today.
“Even during these days when there is, to a great extent, a non-official ceasefire in the case of almost all conflicts due to the new enemy, that is, the coronavirus, and the planet is combating it, we witnessed shootings that left peaceful civilians wounded literally two days ago,” he said.