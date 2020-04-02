Armenia Parliament Speaker: Deputies ready for extraordinary sessions

The parliament is truly ready for more special sessions since all factions understand the situation in Armenia and the whole world. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon today, adding that the parliament is aware of the fact that the government might need new tools to combat the coronavirus at any moment and is ready to consider all tools.
“I must say that the National Assembly is very balanced and responds promptly. It makes changes to the government’s documents and considers them again. All deputies clearly understand that the measures are extraordinary and that it’s not always that these measures will favor this or that layer of society. They also have a very high sense of responsibility for the steps and actions that will determine the fate of people,” the parliamentary speaker said.