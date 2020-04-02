News
Ararat Mirzoyan: Citizens also have to participate in prevention of spread of COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The success of the actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus depends on two components, including the government’s response and effectiveness of actions and citizens’ participation in the actions. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon today.

“If people don’t participate in the actions, the efforts won’t be successful, no matter how much effort the government makes,” he said.

As far as the proposal to hold parliamentary sessions online is concerned, Ararat Mirzoyan said the following: “By law, the parliament is active during a state of emergency. Yes, both deputies and the staff of the National Assembly understand that they may be infected and infect others, but this is public service. We are considering other formats for work, but there is no specific decision on online sessions.”
