Newsfeed
Armenia's Gyumri to receive 10,000 surgical masks from China's Hainan in 10 days
Armenia's Gyumri to receive 10,000 surgical masks from China's Hainan in 10 days
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Chinese island province of Hainan has sent 10,000 surgical masks to Gyumri, as reported Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Tigran Petrosyan.

“In December 2019, I was on a study visit to the Chinese island province of Hainan where the Hainan and Shirak provinces signed a memorandum of cooperation, and the Foundation for the Development of Armenian-Chinese Relations seriously contributed to the cooperation. We were closely cooperating in this period. The Foundation has sent a letter stating that the administration of Hainan will provide 10,000 surgical masks to Shirak Province,” Petrosyan informed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
