Armenia's Gyumri to receive 10,000 surgical masks from China's Hainan in 10 days

The Chinese island province of Hainan has sent 10,000 surgical masks to Gyumri, as reported Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Tigran Petrosyan.
“In December 2019, I was on a study visit to the Chinese island province of Hainan where the Hainan and Shirak provinces signed a memorandum of cooperation, and the Foundation for the Development of Armenian-Chinese Relations seriously contributed to the cooperation. We were closely cooperating in this period. The Foundation has sent a letter stating that the administration of Hainan will provide 10,000 surgical masks to Shirak Province,” Petrosyan informed.