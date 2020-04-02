News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow
Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Spokesperson for the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Tsovinar Khachatryan posted a comment and photos on her Facebook page stating that the medical center is preparing for the activities that will be carried out tomorrow.

https://www.facebook.com/tsovinar.khachatryan.1/posts/3991518717554793

Today, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan told reporters that, taking into account the growth of the number of people infected with coronavirus, it has been decided that the largest medical center in Armenia — Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center — should also deal with this problem. He added that the medical center will be completely freed today and will be used only for treatment of those infected with coronavirus.

Yerevan’s largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19
More is yet to come through access to important...
 AP: Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19
Now the speaker is receiving treatment in quarantine…
 Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to social-economic issues and investment proposals
Afterwards, the government officials shared ideas and...
 Ararat Mirzoyan: Citizens also have to participate in prevention of spread of COVID-19
As far as the proposal to hold parliamentary sessions...
 Armenia Shirak Province reports 8 coronavirus cases
He also stated that the citizens are isolated and are...
 AMD 856 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos