Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow

Spokesperson for the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Tsovinar Khachatryan posted a comment and photos on her Facebook page stating that the medical center is preparing for the activities that will be carried out tomorrow.
Today, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan told reporters that, taking into account the growth of the number of people infected with coronavirus, it has been decided that the largest medical center in Armenia — Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center — should also deal with this problem. He added that the medical center will be completely freed today and will be used only for treatment of those infected with coronavirus.
Yerevan’s largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19