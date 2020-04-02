News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
European Commission head apologizes to Italy
European Commission head apologizes to Italy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The head of the European Commission apologized to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout, reports Reuters.

There has been widespread dismay in Italy over Europe's response to the pandemic, starting with an initial failure to send medical aid, followed by a refusal amongst northern nations to endorse joint bonds to mitigate the cost of recovery.

Italy has recorded 13,155 coronavirus deaths in just six weeks, more than anywhere else in the world, and registered 110,574 confirmed cases, second only to the United States.

In a letter published in the Italian daily La Repubblica, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said too many EU countries had initially focused on their own problems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital
In addition, the patient, who is not a citizen of the...
 Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint
For information about the restrictions of different countries...
 Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
The US has reported the most cases...
 Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency
The initiative sounds the alarm that the...
 Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency
The owner of a shop in an Armenian village went live...
 Citizens isolated in Karabakh test negative for COVID-19
Yesterday, two isolated citizens, and today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos