Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia continues to do everything possible to solve several issues concerning the citizens of Armenia who have found themselves in a difficult situation.

Over the past weeks, the Embassy of Armenia in Russia has provided assistance to several citizens in solving issues that require immediate solutions.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia asks to inform about cases regarding certain citizens (e-mail: [email protected]).

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia asks community organizations to stay in touch with the Embassy, remotely conduct monitoring of the situation and support citizens as much as possible.”

Armenian mass media outlets released information according to which citizens of Armenia are stranded at airports in Moscow and aren’t able to return to their homeland due to cancelation of flights.