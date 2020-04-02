News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens
Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia continues to do everything possible to solve several issues concerning the citizens of Armenia who have found themselves in a difficult situation.

Over the past weeks, the Embassy of Armenia in Russia has provided assistance to several citizens in solving issues that require immediate solutions.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia asks to inform about cases regarding certain citizens (e-mail: [email protected]).

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia asks community organizations to stay in touch with the Embassy, remotely conduct monitoring of the situation and support citizens as much as possible.”

Armenian mass media outlets released information according to which citizens of Armenia are stranded at airports in Moscow and aren’t able to return to their homeland due to cancelation of flights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital
In addition, the patient, who is not a citizen of the...
 Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint
For information about the restrictions of different countries...
 Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
The US has reported the most cases...
 Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency
The initiative sounds the alarm that the...
 Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency
The owner of a shop in an Armenian village went live...
 Citizens isolated in Karabakh test negative for COVID-19
Yesterday, two isolated citizens, and today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos