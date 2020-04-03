Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Armenia Alina Nikoghosyan has reported that a 78-year-old citizen infected with coronavirus has died at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital.

Nikoghosyan informed that the 78-year-old patient was infected with coronavirus, had confirmed two-sided polysegmentary pneumonia and blood clotting disorders, and this made the treatment difficult.

In addition, the patient, who is not a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, had chronic disease, including diabetes and arterial hypertension.

Another citizen died of COVID-19 today, and now there is a total of six deaths.

Earlier, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan had reported that there were five patients in extremely critical condition.

As reported earlier, today, as at 11:00, Armenia reported 92 new coronavirus cases. Overall, today, there were 663 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Based on the latest data, 33 have recovered.