Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s April 13-15 official visit to the Netherlands has been postponed. This is what Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress in response to a question about the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Netherlands and the decision adopted by the government during its session today. By the decision, AMD 6,000,000 will be allocated from the reserve fund to prepare and transfer the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu to the Netherlands.
“The amount will be used to pay for the work that has already been done to prepare the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu. The decision was adopted in order to pay for the work that has already been done. The duplicate was going to be placed at Peace Palace in The Hague during the Prime Minister’s visit. We hope the coronavirus pandemic ends soon and the duplicate of the cross-stone will be placed during the official visit of the Prime Minister to the Netherlands,” Mane Gevorgyan stated.
