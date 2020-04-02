News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed
Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s April 13-15 official visit to the Netherlands has been postponed. This is what Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress in response to a question about the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Netherlands and the decision adopted by the government during its session today. By the decision, AMD 6,000,000 will be allocated from the reserve fund to prepare and transfer the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu to the Netherlands.

“The amount will be used to pay for the work that has already been done to prepare the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu. The decision was adopted in order to pay for the work that has already been done. The duplicate was going to be placed at Peace Palace in The Hague during the Prime Minister’s visit. We hope the coronavirus pandemic ends soon and the duplicate of the cross-stone will be placed during the official visit of the Prime Minister to the Netherlands,” Mane Gevorgyan stated.

Cross-stone to be placed during Armenia PM’s visit to the Netherlands
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos