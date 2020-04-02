News
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency
Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The owner of a shop in an Armenian village went live on Facebook, addressed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and complained that he is being fined for not printing a coupon for a small item during the state of emergency.

“Tax officers came to my store and are now fining me for not printing a coupon for a small item. I told them they can fine me, but after that I will close my shop and tell the government to take care of me, my wife and three children. During the state of emergency, my family and I have come here to make sure the locals don’t go shopping elsewhere, but tax officers come and fine us,” the citizen said live on Facebook.
