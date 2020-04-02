Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency

The owner of a shop in an Armenian village went live on Facebook, addressed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and complained that he is being fined for not printing a coupon for a small item during the state of emergency.
“Tax officers came to my store and are now fining me for not printing a coupon for a small item. I told them they can fine me, but after that I will close my shop and tell the government to take care of me, my wife and three children. During the state of emergency, my family and I have come here to make sure the locals don’t go shopping elsewhere, but tax officers come and fine us,” the citizen said live on Facebook.