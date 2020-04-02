News
Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency
Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Media Advocate initiative has issued a statement stating that, during the state of emergency, the Commandant’s Office hasn’t responded to the questions sent by representatives of antifake.am for the second time after previously setting the rules of the game and promising to respond to all the questions sent from online media outlets.

The initiative sounds the alarm that the Commandant’s Office continues to distinguish between its own media outlets and other media outlets and is ignoring questions raised by the media.

The initiative also calls on the Commandant’s Office to “review its information policy and put an end to the defective policy of sorting media outlets”. “During the state of emergency, the Commandant’s Office and other relevant state bodies must realize that the media are the only ally and friend for effective communication with citizens who are in dire health-related, socio-economic and psychological conditions and that it is necessary to have relations that are sustainable, partnering and based on respect,” the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն
