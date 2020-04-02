News
Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued the following press release:

“Once again, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reminds that citizens of Armenia can’t travel from Russia to Armenia by land since the road has been closed since March 18. The Upper Lars checkpoint is only open for cargo transportation.

For information about the restrictions of different countries and the opportunities for movement of citizens of Armenia abroad due to the fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia would like to ask citizens to read only the press releases issued by the Commandant’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies and consulates of Armenia abroad,” the press release reads.
