Hetq.am: 6 of COVID-19 affected and isolated people from Armenian city are ambulance doctors

Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan today wrote on his Facebook that there are now five coronavirus cases in the province and stated that all those who have had contact with the infected people have been isolated, reports hetq.am.

“A couple of days ago, it became clear that one of the people infected with the coronavirus is a 70-year-old resident of Stepanavan who had recently returned from Moscow. She is currently at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital. During a phone conversation with hetq.am, epidemiologist at the medical center in Stepanavan Karen Maghakyan stated that there are currently 18 people who are isolated, 6 of which are ambulance doctors, and they are all isolated.”

According to the source, there are people who are self-isolated in Stepanavan and the nearby villages, and the doctors of the medical center in Stepanavan check and examine them on a regular basis.

“They are currently 23 in number, and some of them have just returned from Russia and Turkey. There is a total of about 80 people who have been isolated and self-isolated since the establishment of the state of emergency.”

Hetq.am tried to contact the Commandant’s Office to specify the news, but all attempts were in vain since none of the operators answered the phone.