News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Hetq.am: 6 of COVID-19 affected and isolated people from Armenian city are ambulance doctors
Hetq.am: 6 of COVID-19 affected and isolated people from Armenian city are ambulance doctors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan today wrote on his Facebook that there are now five coronavirus cases in the province and stated that all those who have had contact with the infected people have been isolated, reports hetq.am.

“A couple of days ago, it became clear that one of the people infected with the coronavirus is a 70-year-old resident of Stepanavan who had recently returned from Moscow. She is currently at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital. During a phone conversation with hetq.am, epidemiologist at the medical center in Stepanavan Karen Maghakyan stated that there are currently 18 people who are isolated, 6 of which are ambulance doctors, and they are all isolated.”

According to the source, there are people who are self-isolated in Stepanavan and the nearby villages, and the doctors of the medical center in Stepanavan check and examine them on a regular basis.

“They are currently 23 in number, and some of them have just returned from Russia and Turkey. There is a total of about 80 people who have been isolated and self-isolated since the establishment of the state of emergency.”

Hetq.am tried to contact the Commandant’s Office to specify the news, but all attempts were in vain since none of the operators answered the phone.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19 death toll in Armenia reaches 7
This is the third COVID-19 death today...
 Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital
In addition, the patient, who is not a citizen of the...
 Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint
For information about the restrictions of different countries...
 Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
The US has reported the most cases...
 Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency
The initiative sounds the alarm that the...
 Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency
The owner of a shop in an Armenian village went live...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos