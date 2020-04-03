CNN: Trump takes another coronavirus test

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus a second time, he announced Thursday, CNN reported.
"This morning, the President was tested again for Covid-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo distributed by press secretary Stephanie Grisham just before the daily White House coronatask force briefing.
Trump said he took the new test, which provides results in 15 minutes, "really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked, how fast it worked."
"I did take a test. It just came out, this is from the White House physician," Trump said at the briefing while holding up the memo.