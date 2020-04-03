News
Friday
April 03
News
Newspaper: Risk of constitutional crisis brewing in Karabakh
Newspaper: Risk of constitutional crisis brewing in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday we were receiving news from Artsakh that candidate [and current FM] Masis Mayilian, who has passed to the second round [of the presidential elections], was hesitant to continue the fight.

The thing is that [ex-defense minister] Samvel Babayan, who backed him and secured 80 percent of the vote, may not support Mayilian in the second round because he has achieved his goal, and his party is the second power in the parliament. Moreover, it is not excluded that he will form a coalition with [the other presidential candidate and ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan.

Yesterday Mayilian did not answer our calls. Although the team was assuring that there was no such decision, Samvel Babayan confirmed that he, too, had such information that Mayilian did not want to go on; he even made no announcement about it.

If Mayilian does not run [in the second round], a risk of a constitutional crisis is being created.
Հայերեն
