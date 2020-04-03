Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The authorities intend to remove from the Electoral Code the electoral bonus of a party that has received at least 40 percent of the mandates envisaged in the case of community elections.
In addition to the abovementioned amendment, it is proposed to set the threshold for participating in the distribution of mandates to 4 percent for the parties instead of the current 6 percent, and to 6 percent for a party alliance instead of the current 8.
This percentage ratio is valid in case of proportional representation elections in Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Yerevan. And if fewer than three forces meet these criteria, the three parties and the party alliances that receive the highest number of ballots will participate in the distribution of mandates.