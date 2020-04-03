Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to donate $ 100 million to food banks of America

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to donate $ 100 million to food banks across America, which is currently experiencing a severe and steep economic downturn due to the coronavirus epidemic, FoxNews reported.
"Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos said on Instagram Thursday. "Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time.”
There are more than 200 food banks in the United States for 46 million people; In 2019, revenue amounted to $ 2.9 billion, most of which went to send products to the pantries.
The outbreak of coronavirus has left 10 million Americans unemployed in just two weeks. It was the fastest collapse in the US labor market, and economists have warned that unemployment could reach levels that have not happened since the Great Depression.