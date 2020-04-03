Newspaper: Coronavirus patients in Armenia give inaccurate information to Ministry of Health

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On March 31, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the RA Minister of Health, had informed on her Facebook page: "The place of residence of 30 patients infected with the coronavirus is being determined as there is a discrepancy in the latter’s actual and passport data."
However, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, in fact (…) the patients have given inaccurate information about them.
Yesterday, Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out from Lilit Babakhanyan, Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, at what stage their verifications are. "These 30 people are confirmed, hospitalized patients receiving treatment. Simply, the personal data they provided for the mapping and the data stated in the passport do not correspond only in residence. That is to say, the problem is only in mapping, not losing [track of] a person." The latter also informed that everything has already been verified; there is no problem.