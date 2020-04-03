DW: WFP predicts massive hunger due to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Food Program (WFP) predicts widespread starvation due to the COVID-19 pandemic
We fear that a really big crisis awaits us, Bettina Luescher spokeswoman for the WFP Berlin branch said in an interview with epd.
According to her, WFP provides emergency humanitarian aid to 87 million people in over 80 countries, while the work of the humanitarian organization is becoming increasingly complicated due to wars, climate change, droughts and floods; now the coronavirus pandemic has been added to this.
Because of the coronavirus, which has penetrated almost all African countries, a truly difficult situation has arisen in many regions, especially where there is a weak economy and a weak healthcare system, DW reported referring to Luescher.
According to UN estimates, over 820 million people are currently starving around the world.
The coronavirus pandemic gives reason to fear that hunger will become a reality for many millions of other people. The need for emergency food aid will only increase, she added.