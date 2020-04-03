News
Foreign Policy on unexpected success of Georgia in fight against COVID-19
Foreign Policy on unexpected success of Georgia in fight against COVID-19
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

Foreign Policy talked about the unexpected success of Georgia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

The article is about the reaction of citizens and the world government to the coronavirus pandemic. “Lessons from Taiwan, Canada, South Korea, Georgia, and Iceland show that the coronavirus can be stopped,” the source noted.

Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon highlighted the early response of the country of Georgia. 

“Despite its small size and struggling economy, the country began taking serious measures at the end of February, including closing schools and conducting widespread diagnostic tests. Georgia has so far confirmed 117 cases and no deaths from COVID-19,” the source ntoed.

“I think the fact that the government took it seriously from the very start has helped,” the Georgian journalist Natalia Antelava told Mackinnon. So has Georgia’s mindset. “This is a country that is used to crisis, and it is a country that has lived through civil wars and the Russian invasion in 2008 and a very dark period through the ’90s after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Antelava said.

According to the latest data, there are 148 cases of coronavirus in Georgia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
