Friday
April 03
Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village
Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Coronavirus has been confirmed in the husband and son of the 59-year-old woman who died on March 27, in Alapars village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province. Mayor of Alapars Artak Saribekyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"After the death of the wife, the husband and son were isolated," the mayor said. "I think the day after she died they were tested and tested positive. They were taken to Nork infection hospital [in Yerevan]."

Saribekyan said the autopsy results had come, and it was found that the woman had died of a heart attack.

The village mayor also noted that another resident in the community had been infected with coronavirus. "He has already recovered, his circle [of contacts] has been determined," he added. “Now the village is under strict control. Very few go out of their homes; only in case of extreme need."
