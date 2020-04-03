EC head: EU member states negotiate whether or not to extend border closures within the EU - DW

EU member states are negotiating whether or not to extend border closure after Easter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.
"We are in consultation with member states on how to proceed beyond Easter," she told Europe 1 radio.
She also confirmed that the next EU budget should take the form of a new “Marshall Plan” to ensure the recovery of Europe after the outbreak of the coronavirus, noting that Europe will emerge from the crisis of the coronavirus more severe, DW reported.