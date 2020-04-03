News
EC head: EU member states negotiate whether or not to extend border closures within the EU - DW
EC head: EU member states negotiate whether or not to extend border closures within the EU - DW
EU member states are negotiating whether or not to extend border closure after Easter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are in consultation with member states on how to proceed beyond Easter," she told Europe 1 radio.

She also confirmed that the next EU budget should take the form of a new “Marshall Plan” to ensure the recovery of Europe after the outbreak of the coronavirus, noting that Europe will emerge from the crisis of the coronavirus more severe, DW reported
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
