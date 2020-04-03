Iran to start construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer

Iran begins construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer, Head of Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said in an interview with Mehr.
According to him, within the Iranian nuclear deal, Iran has the opportunity to improve its submarines so that they operate on nuclear fuel, but at present this is not on the agenda.
"Iran Maritime Industries Organization is running a project on construction of heavy destroyers, which is a joint project between the body and ministry of defense," he said.
"In the defense ministry we are working on the construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer in the long-run," he said, "Executive preparations of the project will commence this year." "The destroyer will provide defense ministry with a longer presence in international waters and oceans with defense and passive defense capabilities, guaranteeing the strategical role of the defense ministry.”
Destroyers and giant submarines will become the main part of the Iranian Navy’s flotilla in the near future.
According to the commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Iran ranks first among the coastal states of the Persian Gulf in the production of marine equipment.