News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh army soldier who died was from Armenia’s Abovyan
Karabakh army soldier who died was from Armenia’s Abovyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

Garegin Babakekhyan, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army serviceman who was fatally wounded, was from Abovyan town of Armenia’s Kotayk Province, and the eldest child of his family. Abovyan mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan informed about this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, Garegin was drafted into the army a year ago. "They were 3 children in the family; he was the eldest," he added. “They are a young family; the couple works.”

As reported earlier, on Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit, and under yet unknown circumstances. An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army soldier who died sustained fatal gunshot wound to chin
A criminal case has been filed…
 Criminal cases filed on incidents during Karabakh elections
On the grounds of crimes against the constitutional rights and freedoms of people and citizens…
 Boy, 12, commits suicide in Armenia village by hanging himself
The circumstances are being ascertained…
 Karabakh army soldier, 20, dies under yet unknown circumstances
An investigation is underway…
 Fire breaks out in Armenia’s Ararat
The furniture of the apartment’s room was completely burnt down…
 Car hits girl, 20, in Yerevan
She was hospitalized…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos