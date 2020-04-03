Karabakh army soldier who died was from Armenia’s Abovyan

Garegin Babakekhyan, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army serviceman who was fatally wounded, was from Abovyan town of Armenia’s Kotayk Province, and the eldest child of his family. Abovyan mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan informed about this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, Garegin was drafted into the army a year ago. "They were 3 children in the family; he was the eldest," he added. “They are a young family; the couple works.”
As reported earlier, on Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit, and under yet unknown circumstances. An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.