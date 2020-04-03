News
Friday
April 03
News
Armenia economy minister: No deferral planned for tax liabilities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The state of emergency does not exempt from tax liabilities the economic entities that have such. Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan stated this at a meeting with journalists on Friday.

He reminded that no deferral is planned in the country in terms of paying taxes.

"However, it should be noted that taxes are paid by those who have turnover, income, and profit," the minister added. "Accordingly, the economic entities that do not have obligations during this period do not pay taxes."

Khachatryan clarified that timely fulfillment of tax obligations is especially important in times of crisis, when the government takes economic and social assistance measures.
