Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Human Rights Commissioner discuss cooperation during COVID-19
Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Human Rights Commissioner discuss cooperation during COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today had a video call with Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues related to human rights protection amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and specifically discussed protection of the rights of citizens of Armenia in Russia or people permanently residing in Armenia, but working in Russia.

Tatoyan informed that he has released a guide for human rights protection in the conditions of the novel coronavirus and state of emergency that has been printed in Braille script, translated into English and Russian, as well as the languages of national minorities living in Armenia, including Kurdish, Yezidi, Assyrian and Indian.

Tatoyan also emphasized the cooperation with the Embassy of Armenia in Russia and the existence of mechanisms for rapid and effective exchange of information between the Embassy and the Ombudsmen.

The parties discussed issues on supporting citizens more rapidly and effectively through the hotline service since there have been more calls to the hotline during the pandemic and state of emergency.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
