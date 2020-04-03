What kind of assistance can Armenia startups benefit from?

YEREVAN. – Startups in Armenia can be offered up to 5mn-dram guarantee loans without collateral by the Investment Support Fund. The Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan stated this during a meeting with journalists on Friday. He explained that the government may reconsider the amount of funding for this program.

As for systemic measures to restore the country’s economy, the minister said that the state will increase spending, including at the expense of increasing debts, which the public must repay later, so it is necessary to calculate all the steps well.

"The government shall outline the areas of expenditure that will be used, for the most part, for capital construction, road construction intensification, and implementation of economic and social assistance measures," he added. "The businesses, in turn, also must make sensible decisions."