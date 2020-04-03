Armenian family has set up face mask factory in Sochi

An Armenian family has set up a face mask factory in Sochi, reports Kuban24.
The Barseghyans design the face masks in the bedroom and sew and iron the ready-made face masks in the living room. It takes them up to 20 minutes to make one face mask, and they sew up to 250 face masks per day. The family transmits the face masks to volunteers and doctors helping citizens under quarantine.
“When the quarantine was declared, we decided to do a good deed. There are no jobs now. We have to help people somehow,” the Barseghyans said.