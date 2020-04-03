News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian family has set up face mask factory in Sochi
Armenian family has set up face mask factory in Sochi
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

An Armenian family has set up a face mask factory in Sochi, reports Kuban24.

The Barseghyans design the face masks in the bedroom and sew and iron the ready-made face masks in the living room. It takes them up to 20 minutes to make one face mask, and they sew up to 250 face masks per day. The family transmits the face masks to volunteers and doctors helping citizens under quarantine.

“When the quarantine was declared, we decided to do a good deed. There are no jobs now. We have to help people somehow,” the Barseghyans said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over AMD 864 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020…
Armenian MP: Armenia riskiest out of CIS countries in terms of consumer loans repayment
Recently, Moody’s assessed the current situation in...
 IRNA: COVID-19 death toll nears 3,300 in Iran
He noted that 4,035 patients are in serious condition…
 Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally
Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan today...
 Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus
According to Avagyan, overall, 17 employees are...
 172 Armenian passengers have been hospitalized at 7 border checkpoints since March 24
Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos