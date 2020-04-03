News
Armenia dram begins to strengthen
Armenia dram begins to strengthen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 502.97/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.86 (down by AMD 7.76), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 618.25 (down by AMD 10.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.56 (up by AMD 0.13) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.22, AMD 26,145.05 and AMD 11,756.21, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
