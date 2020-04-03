News
PM: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19 yet
PM: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19 yet
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has warned that even though Russia hasn’t passed the peak of the coronavirus, the country can’t rule out the most complicated scenario, reports RIA Novosti.

He also stressed that the government is making the necessary efforts during the pandemic and urged regional governors to confide only in the opinion of Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing) regarding the coronavirus.

In his televised address to the nation on April 2, President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared that all days of April would be non-working days and that Russia still hasn’t passed the peak of the pandemic yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
