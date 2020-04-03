Armenia parliament to return 500mn drams from its budget to state budget, for fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Armenia will return 500 million drams from its annual budget to the state budget in order to allocate these funds to the measures being undertaken within the framework of the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus. NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan wrote about this on Facebook.
He added: "The funds being returned include the funds allocated for financing throughout the year but not yet signed various contracts, envisioned for the 1st-quarter business trips but not actually spent, and the funds envisioned for the 2nd quarter, the entire fund for the reward of approximately 700 staff and deputies the NA envisioned for the 2nd quarter, as well as the funds envisioned for representative expenses, energy services and other budget lines."