Angela Merkel back to work after two-week quarantine
Angela Merkel back to work after two-week quarantine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German government official Steffen Seibert has reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is back to work after being under quarantine for nearly two weeks, reports DW.

Exactly two weeks ago, Merkel had contact with her doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus a while after that. Afterwards, on March 22, Merkel was self-isolated at home and was in charge of affairs on the phone and through video conferences.

Seibert added that, fortunately, the Chancellor tested negative a couple of times.
