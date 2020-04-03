Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC

UK PM Boris Johnson said he still had COVID-19 symptoms, BBC reported.
"Although I am feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation alas I still have one of the minor symptoms.
"I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes.
"But we're working clearly the whole time on our programme to beat the virus.”
Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020
You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0