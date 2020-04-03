News
Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC
Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK PM Boris Johnson said he still had COVID-19 symptoms, BBC reported

"Although I am feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation alas I still have one of the minor symptoms.

"I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes.

"But we're working clearly the whole time on our programme to beat the virus.”
