Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN. – The National Center for Burns will be turned into a new medical center for the fight against coronavirus. Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informed about this on his Facebook page.
"New challenges require swift and extraordinary decisions," he wrote. “This transfer is due to the launch of a new medical center [MC] for the fight against coronavirus that will operate in the maternity ward of the Sourb Astvatsamayr MC (...). The burns service will be provided in the same amount at the National Center of Oncology."