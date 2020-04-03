News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus
Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The National Center for Burns will be turned into a new medical center for the fight against coronavirus. Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

"New challenges require swift and extraordinary decisions," he wrote. “This transfer is due to the launch of a new medical center [MC] for the fight against coronavirus that will operate in the maternity ward of the Sourb Astvatsamayr MC (...). The burns service will be provided in the same amount at the National Center of Oncology."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over AMD 864 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020…
Armenian MP: Armenia riskiest out of CIS countries in terms of consumer loans repayment
Recently, Moody’s assessed the current situation in...
 IRNA: COVID-19 death toll nears 3,300 in Iran
He noted that 4,035 patients are in serious condition…
 Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally
Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan today...
 Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus
According to Avagyan, overall, 17 employees are...
 172 Armenian passengers have been hospitalized at 7 border checkpoints since March 24
Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos