12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted
12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On April 2, 2020 at 11:15, Vardenis Hospital filed a report to the police station in Vardenis stating that, the same day, a minor resident (born in 2007) of Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia was found hanging from a bale thread near the entrance to the cattle farm adjacent to the family’s villa.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Vardenis Investigation Division of the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Gegharkunik Province has instituted a criminal case under part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (causing somebody to commit suicide).

Several expert examinations have been designated, other investigative and procedural actions are being performed to establish all the circumstances of the case.

Preliminary investigation is underway.
