Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally

Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan today told reporters that the Inspectorate often deals with cases when organizations, including supermarkets “formally” give face masks to their employees so that violations aren’t detected during monitoring sessions.
“The Inspectorate calls on organizations to not treat this formally and provide employees with face masks,” the official stated, adding that the draft for standardization of face masks within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is in the stage of development and will be approved soon.