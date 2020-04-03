MFA Spokesperson on Armenia citizens in Israel

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has issued the following commentary:
“On March 23, nine student citizens of Armenia contacted the Embassy of Armenia in Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the time, they were facing problems with residency and return to Armenia due to closure of their school.
The students were provided with all the necessary conditions for residency, and the Embassy had obtained their airline tickets to Armenia and ensured their transport to the airport.
However, the citizens’ return to Armenia was postponed due to cancelation of flights and the restrictions that the Israeli government has set to combat the novel coronavirus.
The Embassy is always in contact with the students and is taking steps to find solutions to their problems.
The issues of citizens of Armenia abroad are comprehensive. Armenia’s embassies and consulates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Commandant’s Office know about all the problems facing our citizens in more than 50 countries. The form and volume of support is determined by taking into consideration the problems with health and safety, as well as the potential and specific situation.”