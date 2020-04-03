News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries
Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Governed by the Armenian government’s decision on declaring a state of emergency in Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has adopted a decision on temporarily restricting export of products from Armenia to countries, including countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, taking note of the fact that export, import and transit of all types of products between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia are carried out by taking into consideration the lapsed options at the Meghri checkpoint and permitting the return of vehicles transporting cargo from the Russian Federation or Georgia to the Islamic Republic of Iran through the territory of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation or Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
HRW on amendments to Armenian law: It restricts privacy amid COVID-19 fight
“The amendments impose restrictions on the right to privacy…
 Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises
Prices of products are going up, citizens are...
 List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved
“To reduce the economic consequences of the...
 Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring conducted on...
 Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production
Once again, the Prime Minister attached importance to...
 CNBC: Beijing strengthens its soft power amid COVID-19 pandemic
“This is the first international crisis where China is actively taking a global leadership role…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos