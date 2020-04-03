Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries

Governed by the Armenian government’s decision on declaring a state of emergency in Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has adopted a decision on temporarily restricting export of products from Armenia to countries, including countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, taking note of the fact that export, import and transit of all types of products between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia are carried out by taking into consideration the lapsed options at the Meghri checkpoint and permitting the return of vehicles transporting cargo from the Russian Federation or Georgia to the Islamic Republic of Iran through the territory of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation or Georgia.