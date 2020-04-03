News
Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production
Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held another discussion on the solutions to the socio-economic issues caused as a result of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The opportunities for introducing new tools to foster the production of various agricultural products and enhance farming economies were considered.

The Prime Minister attached importance to summing up the outcomes of the tools applied in these directions to this day in order to assess the demand for those tool and assigned the Ministry of Economy to submit the draft plan for future actions.

Once again, the Prime Minister attached importance to the government’s actions to promote investment programs and added that it is necessary to introduce an operational mechanism for responses to investment proposals.
