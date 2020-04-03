News
Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises
Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, people,

On March 29, the Prosperous Armenia Party announced seven urgent recommendations that need to be implemented as soon as possible, but as we saw, the problems are becoming more and more serious, and these are social problems.

Prices of products are going up, citizens are finding themselves in a hopeless situation, and state support needs to be addressable, operational and all-inclusive.

As far as citizens working per diem are concerned, it’s not hard to document the work and the employees in a country with a small economy.

The support to small and medium-sized enterprises must be provided without “black lists” – something that the Prosperous Armenia Party has talked about.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
