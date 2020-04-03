7 cases instituted in regard to photographing of ballots during Karabakh elections

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has instituted seven criminal cases regarding the cases of photographing ballots by voters during the March 31 nationwide elections, as reported the news service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Based on the report filed by the "Office of the Union of Informed Citizens in Stepanakert" advisory NGO, a criminal case has also been instituted in relation to a case of voting instead of another person in Tumi village of Hadrut region. Two criminal cases have been instituted in relation to the cases of presence of two persons in a voting booth at the same time and violation of confidentiality of vote in Martuni region. The cases have been forwarded to the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh for preliminary investigation.