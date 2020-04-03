News
Saturday
April 04
News
Armenia health minister presents new module at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital
Armenia health minister presents new module at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


A while ago, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan went live on Facebook and showed the new module under construction in the yard of the Nork Infection Clinic Hospital.

“I’m not happy about the fact that we have to build a module in the premises of a hospital, but I wanted to show it to everyone since this is one of the first attempts, and I think it turned out well,” he said.

During his live broadcast on Facebook, the minister particularly showed the advantages of the module. “There are doors from the outside so that the patient doesn’t have contact with other patients inside. There is also a call system. Since patients aren’t allowed to leave the room, they’ll call the nurse by pressing a special button.”

The minister added that he visited almost all the other hospitals combating coronavirus today. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure the number of patients doesn’t increase, but citizens also need to contribute by staying home,” he said.
Հայերեն
