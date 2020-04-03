News
Embassy in Russia obtains one-time permit from Russian government for Armenia citizens to return
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued an announcement stating that Red Wings Airlines has obtained a one-time permit from the Russian government for a charter flight (April 6 at 3:40 p.m. Moscow time) from Moscow to Yerevan (WZ4323) only for citizens of Armenia in Russia.

Citizens of Armenia can purchase tickets at N 94 ticket booth located at Domodedovo International Airport and at the representation of Red Wings Airlines at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.

For questions regarding air tickets, you can contact the following numbers:

Moscow: +7-925-009-92-08, +7-926-618-29-18,

Yerevan: +374-91-969612

Citizens of Armenia who returned to Armenia via the specified flight will be under mandatory quarantine for two weeks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
