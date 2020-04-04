Moscow embassy: Armenia citizens stranded at airport were taken to nearby hotel (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – The embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted a video on its Facebook page and made the following post:

"Our compatriots, who were transferred from [Moscow] Domodedovo Airport to the nearby Molokovo Hotel.

It is clear from the short video that our compatriots, who had to spend the night at the airport with their families due to the cancelation of flights, are satisfied with their conditions.

Earlier, the embassy had announced that the Red Wings airline has obtained from the RF [Russian Federation] government a one-time permit to arrange the Moscow-Yerevan charter flight (WZ4323) on April 6 at 3:40pm Moscow time, whereby only RA [Republic of Armenia] citizens in Russia can return to Armenia.”