Ambassador: Another Armenian died in Russia from coronavirus
Ambassador: Another Armenian died in Russia from coronavirus
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Another Armenian has died in Russia from the coronavirus. Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told about this to Sputnik Armenia.

"He is a citizen of the Republic of Armenia; an Armenian by nationality," the ambassador said. "The family has been living in Russia for several years. This is the information we have at the moment."

Toghanyan added that at present, five Armenian citizens in Russia have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Sputnik Armenia, the deceased was Armenian citizen Vardan Ordyan, 58.

Earlier, Arpik Hasratyan, 69, a Russian citizen epidemiologist of Armenian descent, also had died of coronavirus in Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
