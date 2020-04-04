RBC: Russia provides necessary amount of coronavirus diagnostic test systems to Armenia

By the end of spring, Russia will send 3,065 test systems to the other CIS countries for laboratory diagnosis, each of which allows up to 100 tests to detect coronavirus. A source close to the Russian operative headquarters told this to RBC, and a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed this information.

Speaking to RBC, a representative of the Embassy of Armenian in Russia also confirmed the information that Russia has sent assistance to fight the coronavirus. "Armenia had sent a petition through the Ministry of Health, and Russia has provided free of charge the necessary amount of test systems for laboratory diagnosis of the coronavirus," the embassy representative said, adding that bilateral cooperation in this regard continues.