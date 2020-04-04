Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit court session day is set

The first court session on the lawsuit by the president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been set for May 13. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the judicial information system.
Tovmasyan demands that Pashinyan apologize for his insulting remarks and refute the slanderous information.
The lawsuit was filed on February 21, and assigned to Judge Gayane Khachatryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.
During his press conference in Kapan town, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan had offered his “services” to the current authorities, to which Tovmasyan had responded that if the PM did not present evidence to this effect, he would file a lawsuit on slander.
Then, the Prime Minister had published a photo of the pen which Tovmasyan had presented to him during the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.