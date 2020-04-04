Sputnik Georgia: Country reports first coronavirus death

A woman has died of coronavirus in Georgia, Levan Ratiani, head of the First University Clinic, told reporters, Sputnik Georgia reports.

This is the first case of death in Georgia from the novel coronavirus.

"The deceased is a 79-year-old woman from the Marneuli-Bolnisi cluster," said Ratiani. "She had severe concomitant illnesses—heart failure."

So far, 156 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Georgia, and 28 of them have recovered.

A state of emergency has been declared in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.