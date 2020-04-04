News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Sputnik Georgia: Country reports first coronavirus death
Sputnik Georgia: Country reports first coronavirus death
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A woman has died of coronavirus in Georgia, Levan Ratiani, head of the First University Clinic, told reporters, Sputnik Georgia reports.

This is the first case of death in Georgia from the novel coronavirus.

"The deceased is a 79-year-old woman from the Marneuli-Bolnisi cluster," said Ratiani. "She had severe concomitant illnesses—heart failure."

So far, 156 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Georgia, and 28 of them have recovered.

A state of emergency has been declared in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: More than 500 people in Armenia infected with coronavirus do not receive any treatment
Because they are not even running a fever…
 Arevelk.am: One of women who died of coronavirus recently in Yerevan was Armenian from Syria’s Aleppo
She had moved from Aleppo to Armenia at the beginning of the Syrian war…
 RBC: Russia provides necessary amount of coronavirus diagnostic test systems to Armenia
Yerevan had petitioned to Moscow with such request…
 Voice of America: US to stop exporting personal protection equipment
Trump has signed an executive order to that effect…
 Ambassador: Another Armenian died in Russia from coronavirus
The family has been living in Russia for several years…
 Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 770 in Armenia
A total of 34 new cases of the disease have been recorded...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos