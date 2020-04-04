News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 170 times, from March 29 to April 4.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,300 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army completely oversee the frontline, and they take the necessary steps to reliably maintain their combat positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
