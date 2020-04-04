PM: More than 500 people in Armenia infected with coronavirus do not receive any treatment

YEREVAN. – More than 500 people in Armenia who are infected with the coronavirus do not receive any treatment because they are not even running a fever. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Saturday at the consultation on the course of implementation of capital programs.
"New cases of coronavirus also continue in the Republic of Armenia," he said. "Currently, there are 770 positively diagnosed cases in our country, unfortunately we have 7 deaths, 43 people have recovered, and at the moment, 720 people are in the process of treatment; of course, to the extent that the process is considered a treatment because the majority—more than 500 people—do not actually receive any treatment because they are not even running a fever. But, nonetheless, they are infected, and they should be kept in such conditions to prevent the spread of the infection.”